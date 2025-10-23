Conference held on pharmaceutical quality in Chandigarh

The Health Committee and Chandigarh Chapter of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in association with the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, organised a conference on “Enhancing Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance through Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)”.

The event brought together dignitaries, government officials and industry leaders who shared valuable insights on strengthening the GMP culture and advancing pharmaceutical quality standards in India. Supreet Singh, Convener, Regional Pharmaceutical, Health & Wellness Committee, PHDCCI, highlighted the importance of fostering a culture of compliance and collaboration between the industry and regulatory bodies. —TNS

