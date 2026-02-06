DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Chandigarh

Conference to mark 50 years of human genetics begins at PGI

The conference is being hosted by the Departments of Haematology and Paediatrics, PGIMER

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:15 AM Feb 06, 2026 IST
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).
The Golden Jubilee 50th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Human Genetics (ISHG-2026) commenced on Thursday at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), bringing together leading scientists, clinicians and young researchers from across the country.

The conference is being hosted by the Departments of Haematology and Paediatrics, PGIMER, with scientific sessions held at the SS Bhatnagar Auditorium, National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research, Sector 26.

The inaugural ceremony was addressed by Prof KK Talwar, former Director of PGIMER and former Chairperson of the National Medical Commission, who highlighted the transformative journey of human genetics in India over the past five decades.

A special Golden Jubilee reminiscence session titled “The Journey of Human Genetics in India” featured pioneers of the discipline, including Prof RNK Bamezai, former Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University; Prof Partha P Majumder, senior human geneticist and former founding director of the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, and Prof Jai Rup Singh.

The speakers reflected on the evolution of human genetics in the country and its growing influence on medical practice and public health.

The session was followed by a plenary lecture by Dr Danny Miller of the University of Washington, Seattle, who offered insights into the future of human genetics.

