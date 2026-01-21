Cong launches ‘Ideas Bank’ platform to strengthen citizens’ role in governance

The Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee today launched “Ideas Bank”, an initiative aimed at giving UT residents a direct and meaningful role in shaping the city’s development.

At www.chdnext.com, the platform has been designed as an open and accessible online platform through which citizens can submit their ideas, suggestions and solutions on issues impacting everyday life in the city, including infrastructure, civic amenities, environment, public spaces and local governance.

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, while launching the initiative, said, “Chandigarh is a city with an aware, engaged and deeply invested citizenry. Over the years, people have consistently expressed a desire to be heard on matters that directly affect their lives and neighbourhoods.

“The ‘Ideas Bank’ creates an institutional mechanism through which people can directly articulate their visions for the city’s future. By collating and studying these perspectives, it will become possible to identify the most urgent and widely felt issues facing the city at any given point, allowing us, their public representatives, to respond with greater focus and accountability. It reflects the Congress’s belief that effective governance must be rooted in real experiences and concerns from the ground.”

Chandigarh Congress president Harmohinder Singh Lucky explained that the initiative would function through an action-oriented process. “Citizens will be encouraged to submit their ideas through the Ideas Bank website. Based on these submissions, key focus areas will be identified on a regular basis, allowing the Congress to concentrate its efforts on the most pressing issues facing the city at a given time,” he said.

He further added that the objective of the platform is to foster a sense of ownership among residents.

Meanwhile, Tewari questioned the MC for not taking any action against the contractor of the animal carcass incineration plant located in Raipur Kalan. He was responding to the questions on the death of over 50 cows in Chandigarh.

The MP said if the plant stopped working, then why no action was taken against the contractor so far. He said that the inquiry which was set up by the administration must not be a mere eyewash and it must fix the responsibility for the incident.