Congress men take out padyatra in Chandigarh to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

The Chandigarh Congress and the Chandigarh Youth Congress took out a padyatra here today. It will be held in various parts of the city till August 15.

It was organised under the leadership of Harmohinder Singh Lucky, president of the local unit, to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

Congressmen marched through Sectors 34 and 35 here this evening raising slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. They also distributed ladoos among residents. Today’s programme was organised by local councillor Ravinder Kaur Gujaral.

Congress activists waved the National Flag and sang patriotic songs during the yatra. Portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru were also garlanded.