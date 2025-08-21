The Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee observed the birth anniversary of India’s youngest Prime Minister, late Rajiv Gandhi, at the Rajiv Gandhi Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 here today.

The programme began with garlanding of Rajiv Gandhi’s portrait, followed by a floral tribute offered collectively by senior leaders, office-bearers and party members.

Speaking on the occasion, HS Lucky recalled Rajiv Gandhi’s enduring legacy as the architect of India’s 21st-century vision. He praised the late Prime Minister for his transformative leadership that brought revolutionary changes in the fields of telecommunications, information technology, education and youth empowerment.

Lucky highlighted that Rajiv Gandhi not only foresaw the potential of technology in nation-building, but also ensured that modern tools of communication and computing reached the common citizen, laying the foundation for India’s digital revolution.

Senior Congress leaders present at the event spoke about Rajiv Gandhi’s farsightedness in promoting panchayati raj institutions, which gave real power to grassroots governance, thereby strengthening democracy in India. They recalled his emphasis on education reforms, scientific innovation and women’s empowerment as cornerstones of his policies.