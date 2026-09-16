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Home / Chandigarh / Cong protest triggers 3-hour traffic snarls in Chandigarh

Cong protest triggers 3-hour traffic snarls in Chandigarh

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:27 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Vehicles stuck in a long traffic jam as Congress workers march to Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema’s residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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A Congress march to the residence of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema here triggered widespread traffic jams on Tuesday, with the UT police erecting barricades and using water cannons to stop the protesters.
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The Congress organised the protest over the suicide of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur district.

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The police took several leaders, including Sachin Pilot, AICC general secretary and Punjab Congress in-charge; Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, PPCC president; and Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, into preventive custody. They were released around 3 pm.

Several Congress workers and police personnel suffered injuries during a scuffle at the barricades.

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Madhya Marg witnessed long traffic jams for nearly three hours. The barricading put up to stop the protesters led to snarl-ups on internal roads in Sectors 11, 12, 14 and 15 through the afternoon.

Commuters travelling to and from the PGI and Panjab University were stuck in traffic on Madhya Marg. Several ambulances were also caught in the long queues of vehicles.

This was the second time in a week that a Congress march had caused traffic snarls in the city. A similar protest was held on September 8.

The police had issued an advisory a day in advance, urging commuters to take alternative routes.

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