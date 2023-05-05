Cong, RWA protest water tariff hike

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

The city Congress and the Resident Welfare Association, Sector 32-33, today jointly held a protest meeting at Sector 32 to demand the withdrawal of increase in the water tariff and recently imposed cess on services provided by the Sampark Centres.

The residents were also critical of the 5% hike in garbage collection charges.

City Congress president HS Lucky said the MC had made it a ritual to increase taxes every year, which is affecting the budget of the middle class and economically weaker sections.

Jagdeep Mahajan, president of the RWA, said an increase in revenue on account of the increased taxes did not get reflected on the ground as there was no improvement in the provision of facilities to the residents. Mahajan also demanded that the property tax be rationalised.

Local leader Bhajan Kaur, said, “The authorities should reduce the wasteful expenditure of the corporation, so that the back-breaking taxes paid by people are actually spent on the development of the city.”