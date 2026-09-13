Cong seeks better power supply; Patiala dharna tomorrow

Former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra on Saturday demanded that the government immediately improve power supply, alleging that prolonged and undeclared power cuts, particularly at night, were causing serious problems for farmers, traders and domestic consumers across the state.

He said the Congress would stage a dharna outside the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) office in Patiala on September 14 against the power crisis and the government’s alleged failure to fulfil its promises.

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A delegation of the Congress, led by its district president Surinder Singh Ramgarh and Nagra, also visited the office of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Executive Engineer here and discussed the problems being faced by consumers due to erratic power supply.

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Talking to mediapersons after the meeting, Nagra said farmers were facing difficulties at a crucial stage of the paddy season.

He claimed that farmers in several areas were getting only around two hours of power supply.

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He said small traders, shopkeepers and other businesses dependent on electricity were also suffering financial losses due to long power cuts.

“Domestic consumers, too, were facing inconvenience in carrying out their daily activities,” he added.

Nagra said the government had made tall promises of providing eight hours of power supply to farmers and uninterrupted electricity to villages and cities, but the ground situation was different.

He warned that if the situation was not improved at the earliest, the government could face serious consequences.