Cong slams Adani Group, Centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 6

The city Congress today held a protest against Adani Group and the BJP in front of the head office of the SBI in Sector 17.

The protesters, carrying placards and banners, raised slogans. They alleged “crony capitalism, the bending of rules and regulations only to benefit selected corporate friends of the Modi government and forceful investment in Adani Group by government bodies”.

Addressing the protesters, HS Lucky, city Congress president, alleged, “It was due to the patronage of the Modi government that the LIC, which has 39 crore policy holders, the SBI and other public sector banks gave big loans to the tune of Rs 80,000 crore to Adani Group that is only possible because of unfair advantages given to the group by the Modi regime.”

Lucky demanded an impartial investigation under the Chief Justice of India or a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into the Hinderburg Research report and also into the investments by the LIC, the SBI and other nationalised banks in the companies of the group.

These matters should be discussed in Parliament and appropriate action taken to protect the investors’ hard-earned money.