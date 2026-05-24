Cong stages protest against fuel price hike in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee organised a demonstration today at Maloya village in protest against the increase in petrol and diesel prices.

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The protest was led by HS Lucky, president of the Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee. During the protest, Congress workers raised slogans against the Modi government and alleged that the government was continuously breaking the backbone of common people by increasing inflation.

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Lucky said that by increasing petrol and diesel prices, the government had proved that it had no concern for the problems of ordinary citizens.