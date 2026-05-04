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Home / Chandigarh / Cong workers hold a protest, submit memorandum to Fatehgarh Sahib Deputy Commissioner

Cong workers hold a protest, submit memorandum to Fatehgarh Sahib Deputy Commissioner

To be forwarded to the Governor over Chief Minister's conduct in Assembly

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 09:10 PM May 04, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders and workers present a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner in Fatehgarh Sahib on Monday.
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Congress workers led by District Congress Committee president Surinder Singh Ramgarh and former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra today held a protest in front of Deputy Commissioner (DC) office complex. They submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner to be forwarded to the Governor expressing strong resentment over the alleged conduct of the Chief Minister (CM) during a recent special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

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Addressing workers Nagra termed the May 1 incident “shameful” and alleged that the CM’s behaviour had brought disrepute to the state and undermined the dignity of the Assembly. He also criticised the Speaker for not ordering an immediate alcohol test, alleging an attempt to suppress the truth. The Congress demanded a fair and time-bound inquiry into the matter and sought strict action against the CM. The party warned of launching an agitation if no action was taken.

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Several party leaders, including Davinder Singh Jalla, Gurpreet Singh Lali and others, were present on the occasion.

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