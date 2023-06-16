Congress, AAP leaders oppose sealing drive

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

City Congress president HS Lucky, other party leaders, workers and residents were detained by the police while they were protesting against the sealing of houses in Ram Darbar colony.

The sealing process is going on in various colonies for the past few days. Lucky said the UT Administration should have a humane approach and stop the sealing drive. A policy should be framed to help the poor and needy. The Congressmen were released later.

Meanwhile, AAP councillors Neha, Jasbir Singh Laddi, Prem Lata, Anju Katyal, along with party leader Prem Garg and several other volunteers from Ram Darbar, were detained by the UT police while they were protesting against the sealing of houses in Ram Darbar colony. They were also released later.

Party leaders such as Veeru Singh, Ramesh Taank, Dimple and Mandeep Kalra, along with residents, protested the forcible sealing.