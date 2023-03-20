Congress begins 'Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan'

Panchkula, March 19
The local unit of the All India Congress Committee started the second phase of “Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan” here today. The campaign, led by former Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan, started from Sector 2 here.
Party workers pledged to convey Rahul Gandhi’s message, “Nafrat Chhodo, Bharat Jodo”, during the campaign.
Chander Mohan said the campaign was being run by the Congress in the entire state since January 26. He said the party was trying to create awareness among the general public about the failures of the BJP government.
