‘Congress believes in mass welfare, not privileges for a select few’

Chandigarh, April 27

Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari today said unlike the BJP, his party believes in mass welfare and not privileges for a select few.

“Public welfare was and will always remain our top most priority and preference irrespective of what our opponents will say about it,” Tewari said during an interaction with the people while campaigning.

Accompanied by several Congress leaders and workers, including Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky, Tewari toured various parts of the city, and met people and talked about various issues and problems they faced. He assured to get all these issues resolved at the earliest.

He said the Congress poll manifesto, named “Nyay Patra”, was actually a manifesto of justice for common masses in the country with “five commandments for justice” (Paanch Nyay).

Tewari said while in the past 10 years, the BJP created a select and privileged group of crony capitalists, the Congress has guaranteed justice for the youth, farmers, women, workers, besides social justice.

He said the unemployment in the county right now was the highest in 45 years. He asked what happened to Prime Minister Modi’s promise of creating 2 crore jobs every year. By that count, he said, there should have been twenty crore jobs generated by now. He said, rather, the government had failed to fill 30 lakh vacancies pending in various departments.

To ameliorate the plight of the poor, one woman in every poor family across the country will be paid Rs 1 lakh every year.

