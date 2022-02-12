Congress, BJP making hollow promises: AAP

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 11

Attacking former health minister and Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu, AAP candidate from Mohali Kulwant Singh has alleged corruption in the laying of paver blocks in streets as well as the construction of roads.

Kulwant today held election meetings in villages and urban areas of Mohali. He said the candidates of the Congress and the BJP made the same old hollow promises after every five years that they would improve health and education facilities.