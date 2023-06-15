Congress, BJP playing with lives: AAP on waste plant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 14

Punjab AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang today slammed the BJP as well as the Congress over the issue of solid waste management.

Addressing a press conference at the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) headquarters here today, Kang, who was accompanied by city unit leaders and councillors, recalled how the Congress and the BJP, which had been ruling the Municipal Corporation for the past 17 years, allegedly converted the Dadu Majra garbage dump into a den of corruption.

Kang said due to this pile of garbage, which had spread to a dangerous extent, water supply was getting contaminated. The dump was also causing incurable diseases such as cancer.

Having a dig at the Congress and the BJP, Kang narrated how the two kept playing the blame game on this serious matter. Now again, the Governor of Punjab and the UT Administration were trying their best to implement the dictatorial decision. This BJP MP from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, was also part of it, he added.

Kang termed as unfortunate the use of alleged foul language against AAP councillors by Kher in MC House.

He stressed it was necessary for the people to clear the pile of garbage at the Dadu Majra dump, which was causing diseases. The practice of awarding the contract to the company should be done with complete transparency and through voting in MC House.