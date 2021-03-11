Congress councillors back protest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

The Chandigarh Youth Congress team, under the leadership of Manoj Lubana, continued its protest on the third day today against the hike in property tax.

The protesters presented artificial houses to the councillors attending the proceedings of the Municipal Corporation House, signifying the only option left with the common man, which is to sell their houses to meet the growing tax and expenses. Congress councillors extended their support to the protest.

A “house on sale” demonstration was organised to express dissent against the unnecessary garbage charges and property tax.

Lubana said: “It is a matter of shame that the authorities are not listening to the concerns of the common man.”

Lubana said the Mayor should arrive at a decision in this matter soon or the Youth Congress will intensify the protest in the coming days.

City Congress president Subhash Chawla was also present at the protest site. Neha Chauhan, national spokesperson for the Youth Congress, Preeti Singh, Sandeep Kumar, Ranjot Ronny, Navdeep Singh, Nitin Kawal, Harman, Umesh Zappy, Pawan, Balli Seth and Harkirat were also present.