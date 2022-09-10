Congress expels Lalru MC president, 5 others

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 9

The Lalru Municipal Council plunged into total chaos today as the Congress expelled the president, senior vice-president, vice-president and three sitting councillors for anti-party activities with immediate effect.

Bindu Rana (ward No. 5) resigned from the post of Lalru MC president later.

Senior vice-president Pawan Narang (ward No. 8), vice-president Gurnam Singh (ward No. 4), Satish Rana (ward No. 14), Ritu Madan (ward No.7) and Ravinder Kaur (ward No. 3) and three other local leaders have been expelled from the party with immediate effect by the district Congress president, on the recommendation of Dera Bassi Congress in-charge Deepinder Singh Dhillon.

Dhillon said despite the expulsion of the six councillors, the Congress still had nine councillors and would elect a new MC president.

Bindu Rana, who resigned from the post of Lalru MC president, said owing to her health and domestic reasons, she no longer wanted to continue on the post. Bindu’s husband and former councillor Mukesh Rana said it was her personal decision.

In a total of 17 MC wards, the Congress has 15 councillors and the SAD two councillors.

Recently, 13 councillors, including senior vice-president Pawan Narang and vice-president Gurnam Singh, had submitted a letter of no-confidence motion to the Executive Officer of the council and requested a House meeting.

Rajesh Sharma, Executive Officer, said, “The resignation of the president has reached him and it will be sent to the Secretary, Local Government, for approval. There is no point in bringing a motion of no-confidence after the resignation now. The decision to appoint an administrator rests with the Mohali DC as well as senior officials of the department.”

Three office-bearers among those out

