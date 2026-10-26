Congress holds candlelight march against drug menace

The Congress on Sunday organised a candlelight march to pay tribute to Parvinder Singh Jhota, Gulzar Singh and others who lost their lives due to the drug menace, and to raise a voice for a drug-free Punjab.

Senior Congress leader and former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu led the march from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8 to Phase 7. As part of the protest, brooms were also scattered to express resentment against the state government.

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Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and former Faridkot MLA Kuldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon also participated in the protest.

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Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party government, Pargat Singh stated that the drug menace continued to destroy families across Punjab and the government’s claims of eliminating drugs were proving hollow in the face of ground realities.

He said the government, which came to power on the promise of eliminating drugs, must explain to the people of the state what concrete steps it had taken to stop the supply of drugs and save young lives.

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Addressing the gathering, Sidhu said the fight against drugs was not the struggle of any one individual, political party or organisation, but a collective battle for the entire state. He emphasised the need for the government, administration, social organisations and the general public to work together to end the menace. “Strict action must be taken against drug traffickers and those involved in the illegal trade,” he said.