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Home / Chandigarh / Congress leader and Chandigarh District Bar Association president Amarjeet Gujral, wife join SAD

Congress leader and Chandigarh District Bar Association president Amarjeet Gujral, wife join SAD

Charanjit Villy, president, SAD, Chandigarh, while welcoming them, says their joining has given strength to the party in Chandigarh

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:37 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Amarjeet Gujral said if the SAD gave him ticket for the upcoming election he would contest to serve people of the ward. Photo for representation
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Chandigarh District Bar Association president Amarjeet Gujral and wife Ravinder Gujral on Monday joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of party president Sukhbir Badal.

Amarjeet was general secretary and member of the campaign committee of the Congress constituted for the upcoming MC election.

Ravinder had been elected from Ward 23 on a Congress ticket in the 2016 MC poll.

Charanjit Villy, president, SAD, Chandigarh, while welcoming them, said their joining had given strength to the party in Chandigarh.

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Villy said this is just the beginning of a new wave in Chandigarh in favour of the SAD. He said the party will win the maximum seats in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election to be held later in the year.

Former mayor Harjinder Kaur was present on the occasion. She said she had repeatedly been elected as councillor from Ward 23 and shares a special bond with the ward. Many area residents and supporters were present on the occasion.

Amarjeet said if the SAD gave him ticket for the upcoming election he would contest to serve people of the ward.

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