Congress leader Mahavir joins BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

Senior Congress leader Mahavir Sharma, former chairman of the District Congress Seva Dal, along with his supporters, joined the BJP.

City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra welcomed the new members in the party.

Malhotra alleged that along with the common people, Congress men were also troubled by the anti-people policies of the top leadership of the Congress.

City BJP vice-president Devindra Singh Babla, general secretary Ramveer Bhatti, Chandrashekhar, former Mayor Poonam Sharma and other workers were present on the occasion.

#BJP #Congress