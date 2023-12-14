Congress leader Mahavir joins BJP

Chandigarh, December 13
Senior Congress leader Mahavir Sharma, former chairman of the District Congress Seva Dal, along with his supporters, joined the BJP.
City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra welcomed the new members in the party.
Malhotra alleged that along with the common people, Congress men were also troubled by the anti-people policies of the top leadership of the Congress.
City BJP vice-president Devindra Singh Babla, general secretary Ramveer Bhatti, Chandrashekhar, former Mayor Poonam Sharma and other workers were present on the occasion.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...