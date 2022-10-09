Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira extends support to protesting PTIs

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 8

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira today met 646 unemployed physical training instructors (PTIs) protesting at Sohana here and extended his support to them.

Two teachers, who are demanding release of merit list of 646 PTI teachers, have climbed an overhead water tank for the last four days and their union has staged a dharna nearby. Khaira spoke to an unemployed teacher on a mobile phone and expressed support of the Congress to her.

Khaira was told that they had staged a dharna by climbing the same water tank last year too and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Singh Mann, who was now the Punjab Chief Minister, had then urged her to come down, considering her as his sister and assured that her issue would be resolved after the Aam Aadmi Party government was formed in the state.

The protesters said even as over six months had been passed since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power, the government had not taken any action to resolve their issue, due to which they had been forced to sit on a dharna again. They demanded that the recruitment should be started at the earliest.

Earlier, successive governments had not resolved their issue, they alleged.