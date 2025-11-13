DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Congress leaders protest ‘discrepancies’ in Panchkula paid parking scheme

Congress leaders protest ‘discrepancies’ in Panchkula paid parking scheme

The protesters claimed that the paid parking policy was structured to benefit contractors with links to Bharatiya Janata Party leaders

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 03:05 AM Nov 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Panchkula MLA Chander Mohan and Congress councillors stage a demonstration in Sector 9, Panchkula, on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Congress councillors, led by Panchkula MLA Chander Mohan, staged a protest in Sector 9, alleging that the Municipal Corporation has allowed contractors to unfairly profit from the scheme over the past five years.

Advertisement

The protesters claimed that the paid parking policy was structured to benefit contractors with links to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. They criticised the civic body for failing to ensure that the contractors deposited the agreed revenue into the Corporation’s accounts. The Mayor, they said, has been raising concerns over the past year regarding the contractor’s non-payment, issuing notices in response to the shortfall. The councillors demanded transparency, asking the Mayor to disclose the total amount received so far and the steps being taken to recover the outstanding dues.

Advertisement

Chander Mohan, meanwhile, demanded that the Corporation register an FIR against the defaulting contractor and ensure that all pending dues are promptly recovered.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts