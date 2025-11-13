Congress leaders protest ‘discrepancies’ in Panchkula paid parking scheme

Congress councillors, led by Panchkula MLA Chander Mohan, staged a protest in Sector 9, alleging that the Municipal Corporation has allowed contractors to unfairly profit from the scheme over the past five years.

The protesters claimed that the paid parking policy was structured to benefit contractors with links to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. They criticised the civic body for failing to ensure that the contractors deposited the agreed revenue into the Corporation’s accounts. The Mayor, they said, has been raising concerns over the past year regarding the contractor’s non-payment, issuing notices in response to the shortfall. The councillors demanded transparency, asking the Mayor to disclose the total amount received so far and the steps being taken to recover the outstanding dues.

Chander Mohan, meanwhile, demanded that the Corporation register an FIR against the defaulting contractor and ensure that all pending dues are promptly recovered.