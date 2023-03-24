Congress men protest Rahul’s conviction

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

City Congress and Youth Congress workers today protested against the conviction of MP Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case.

After the conviction, city Congress workers gathered at the party office in Sector 35 and raised slogans against the Modi government.

Addressing the protesters, city Congress president HS Lucky alleged that the Modi-led BJP government was making every attempt to suppress and subvert the constitutional values and rule of law in the country. He alleged that the aim was to save the corrupt Union government, which was accused of misgovernance, corruption and promoting crony capitalism.

Youth Congress workers staged a protest against the MP’s conviction in a case over Modi surname remark, at Gandhi Bhawan, Panjab University. They took a vow of silence while carrying banners with Rahul’s pictures.

The Surat district court held Rahul Gandhi guilty in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark.

City Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana alleged, “The public is watching everything.”