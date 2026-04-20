Congress names Sudha Bhardwaj as Mayor pick for Panchkula

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee has named Sudha Bhardwaj as the party’s candidate for the post of Mayor in the upcoming Municipal Corporation (MC) elections. The elections are scheduled for May 10.

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BK Hariprasad, in-charge, party affairs, Haryana, approved the proposal for her candidature.

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Bhardwaj (65), a resident of Sector 6, Panchkula, is currently the president of the Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress.

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She is considered to be a close associate of Sirsa MP Kumari Selja. Her nomination was supported by Panchkula MLA Chander Mohan. Congress leaders Upinder Ahluwalia and Ravinder Rawal have earlier served on the post of Panchkula Mayor.