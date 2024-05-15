Congress, party candidate get Election Commission notice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

The Election Commission has issued notice to INDIA bloc candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari and Congress city unit president HS Lucky for allegedly distributing guarantee cards to induce people to vote in favour of the party in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The commission received complaints that Congress workers were distributing party guarantee cards in different areas like Maloya, Daria, Kishangarh, Manimajra, Bapu Dham Colony, EWS Flats Dhanas, Ram Darbar, Indra Colony. During the process, they were collecting important details of voters, and inducing them to vote in favour of the Congress in lieu of promised guarantees.

The district election officer-cum-returning officer asked the respondents to explain their position within 24 hours of the receipt of the notice, failing which they will be held liable for violation of laws and Model Code of Conduct.

Strict penal action as prescribed in the law will be taken against them, the notice said, adding that the candidate and office-bearers of the Congress had been asked to immediately ensure that no such illegal electoral activity was done further.

In this regard, field reports were obtained from flying squads by assistant returning officers wherein it was reported that some of the residents have been made to fill forms in which details like name, address, mobile phone number etc. have been taken by workers belonging to the Congress.

The reports have also highlighted instructions of the Election Commission of India in this regard.

The ECI has cited that such practices were “in the nature of inducement to the elector, aimed at enticing the individual voters to vote in a particular way in lieu of a future benefit which is a prohibited activity... This is also a violation of Section 171 (B) of the IPC that deals with bribery...”

