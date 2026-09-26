Congress protests against Election Commission, electoral roll revision drive in Chandigarh

The Congress on Friday staged a protest against the functioning of the Election Commission, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and alleged large-scale changes in electoral rolls. Led by Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee president HS Lucky, party workers took out a protest march from Panchayat Bhawan in Sector 18 towards the State Election Commission office in Sector 17.

The protesters demanded the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, complete transparency in the electoral roll revision process and greater accountability of the Election Commission.

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Carrying party flags and placards, Congress workers raised slogans as they marched towards the Election Commission office. The police stopped the march by erecting heavy barricades near the office. A brief scuffle broke out between the police and protesters as workers attempted to move forward but were prevented by a strong police force deployment.

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The protesters later staged a dharna at the spot and raised slogans such as “Save Democracy”, “Protect Voters’ Rights”, “Ensure the Impartiality of the Election Commission” and “Remove Gyanesh Kumar”.

Following the protest, the police detained HS Lucky along with several Congress leaders and workers and took them to the Sector 19 police station. They were released after about two hours.

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Addressing the gathering, Lucky said the credibility of the Election Commission was the cornerstone of Indian democracy. He stressed that transparency in the institution’s functioning, from the preparation of electoral rolls to the conduct of elections, must remain the highest priority.

Lucky said the credibility of the Election Commission was not merely a political issue but one directly linked to the trust and confidence of every voter in the democratic process.