Congress protests Bhagwant Mann’s remarks against Rahul Gandhi in Fatehgarh Sahib

A large number of Congress workers, led by District President Sikandar Singh today staged a protest against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his remarks against party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the gathering, leaders lashed out at Mann, saying questioned Gandhi’s leadership only after he refused to form alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana and Delhi assembly elections. “When Aam Aadmi Party was contesting elections in alliance with Congress, he was praising Gandhi,” they said. —OC