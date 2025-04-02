DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Congress protests Bhagwant Mann’s remarks against Rahul Gandhi in Fatehgarh Sahib

Congress protests Bhagwant Mann’s remarks against Rahul Gandhi in Fatehgarh Sahib

Party workers lash out at Punjab CM for questioning Rahul Gandhi's leadership
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 03:26 AM Apr 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress workers stage a protest in Fatehgarh Sahib.
Advertisement

A large number of Congress workers, led by District President Sikandar Singh today staged a protest against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his remarks against party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the gathering, leaders lashed out at Mann, saying questioned Gandhi’s leadership only after he refused to form alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana and Delhi assembly elections. “When Aam Aadmi Party was contesting elections in alliance with Congress, he was praising Gandhi,” they said. —OC

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper