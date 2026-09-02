Congress protests FIR against Rahul

Congress workers on Tuesday protested against the registration of an FIR against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand. The party workers led by their local unit president HS Lucky started the protest in front of the office of the Chandigarh Congress in Sector 35.

Advertisement

They were stopped by the police from heading towards the BJP office in Sector 33. Barricades were put up by the police to foil their march.

Advertisement

The workers held placards and raised slogans against the BJP government. Accusing the BJP government of political vendetta, they demanded immediate withdrawal of the FIR. Lucky said that the BJP government was weakening democratic values by targeting political opponents through false cases and the misuse of government institutions. He said, “More than 32 cases have already been registered against Rahul Gandhi, but he is not a leader who can be intimidated. He will continue his struggle for the rights of people, the Constitution and democracy.”

Advertisement

Lucky said the “purification” of a place in Uttarakhand by some people after an event of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, a senior Dalit leader, was highly objectionable. He said the Congress had raised its voice across the country against this incident and demanded action against those responsible, but instead of taking action, an FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi. — TNS