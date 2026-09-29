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Home / Chandigarh / Congress protests SIR, seeks transparency in poll process

Congress protests SIR, seeks transparency in poll process

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Fatehgarh Sahib,, Updated At : 08:40 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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The District Congress Committee led by its president Surinder Singh Ramgarh staged a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Election Commission, alleging the exercise had raised serious questions about the transparency and credibility of the electoral process. The protest was attended by large number of Congress leaders and workers, who raised slogans against the Election Commission and demanded greater transparency in the revision of electoral rolls. The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

Addressing the gathering, Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh said it was strange that allegations levelled by the Opposition against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) were being answered by BJP spokespersons through press conferences. He said the credibility of the electoral process was of fundamental importance in a democracy and all doubts surrounding the revision of electoral rolls should be addressed transparently.

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Former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra said the Congress and other Opposition parties had raised concerns regarding the SIR exercise and sought clear answers from the Election Commission.

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