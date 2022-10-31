Congress questions BJP, AAP over removal of vendors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, october 30

Questioning the BJP and AAP, the city Congress today expressed its concern over the removal of street vendors from a makeshift vegetable market at Kajheri village without providing them with any alternative site.

Rajiv Sharma, party’s spokesperson, in a statement issued here, said while on paper, the Modi government had promised two crore jobs to the youth of the country, the reality was that even small businesses of self-employed poor people, which were being run without getting any help from the government, were being systematically destroyed.

He appealed to the BJP-led municipal corporation to allow the vendors to run from the same site till an alternative arrangement was made for them. The Congress spokesperson further alleged that the vendors had made serious allegations of corruption and extortion against a senior leader of the city Aam Aadmi Party.

He questioned the silence of top leadership of AAP, who always turned a deaf ear to the allegations of corruption against their own party leaders. It was ironical that despite such conduct of theirs, they had shamelessly been claiming themselves to be an honest party, he said.

