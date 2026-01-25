DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Congress refutes Mayor’s allegations against Tewari

Congress refutes Mayor’s allegations against Tewari

Babla had accused MP of not backing her in securing funds

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky addresses a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky on Saturday rejected Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla’s allegation that party’s Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari did not support her in securing additional funds for the Municipal Corporation.

The mayor had levelled the accusation on Friday while claiming that Tewari’s presence in the MC House was negligible. Due to being the local MP, Tewari is the ex-officio member of the MC House. Addressing mediapersons along with Congress Councillors, Lucky said Tewari raised the city’s issues at all forums.

‘He fought for stronger MC’

Lucky said Tewari had always been fighting to make the Municipal Corporation strong and he in the past advocated to increase the mayor’s tenure.“

He supported five-year tenure for a directly elected mayor and consistently raised the issue of piling garbage at Dadu Majra. This shows that the MP is discharging his duties with complete sincerity and commitment,” the city Congress president said.

“He also presented a private member Bill in Parliament for more powers to the MC,” Lucy added defending the MP.

Lucky claimed that Tewari in the past “strongly advocated” before Union ministers and various committees funding of Rs 1,700 crore to strengthen the Municipal Corporation.

Jasbir Singh Bunty, Senior Deputy Mayor, and Taruna Mehta, Deputy Mayor, said the MC was forced to withdraw money from the pension fund to pay salaries to its employees, which in itself is the biggest proof of financial mismanagement.

