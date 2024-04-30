Congress ridicules BJP drive to induct ‘self-styled’ leaders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

The Congress today ridiculed the BJP’s campaign of inducting “self-styled leaders” masquerading as Congressmen into the party.

Congress Chandigarh unit president HS Lucky alleged that the BJP was extremely nervous and bereft of issues in Chandigarh, as it had absolutely no answers for its dismal failure in the past 10 years to address issues of the city.

Therefore, he alleged, the BJP was putting up “self-styled and fake” people, masquerading them as Congress workers and leaders and getting them to join it.

“6.47 lakh voters of Chandigarh know the truth. Therefore, these manufactured and contrived joining on a daily basis are completely laughable. We dismiss them for the contempt they deserve,” the Chandigarh Congress president said.

Lucky said there were about 2,000 Congress office-bearers in Chandigarh working in different capacities. “Picking up one or two from here and there is not going to change the ground situation,” he added.

Besides, he said the BJP was hiring people to fill their meeting venues and raising slogans, as it had no workers and supporters of its own.

BJP leader Titu, his supporters join Cong

Chandigarh: BJP leader Baljit Singh Titu today joined the Congress along with several of his supporters. He was inducted into the party by Chandigarh Pradesh Congress president HS Lucky in presence of party candidate Manish Tewari and other senior leaders.Welcoming him and his supporters into the party, Lucky said their joining would further strengthen the Congress in Chandigarh. Titu said most of the BJP workers and leaders were completely disillusioned with the party as it had ignored the city and its people. TNS

