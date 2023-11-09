Congress slams Municipal Corporation over Sec 49 waste plant

Chandigarh, November 8
The city Congress has criticised the decision of the Municipal Corporation to run a decentralised garbage processing plant at Sehaj Safai Kendra in Sector 49, despite opposition from some residents of four housing societies in southern sectors.
Expressing solidarity with the residents of cooperative housing societies, Rajiv Sharma, spokesperson, city Congress, in a press statement said the decision to run the plant was against the wishes of the enlightened citizens of the area. It was yet another example of “anti-people mindset” of the BJP-ruled MC, he alleged.
The party urged the MC to reconsider the commissioning of the plant and have deliberation with the stakeholders to arrive at a consensus.
