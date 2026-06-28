Congress to gherao Chandigarh MC over 20K litres free water demand for residents

The Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to stage a protest outside the Municipal Corporation (MC) office on Monday, coinciding with the civic body's monthly House meeting, over the issue of providing 20,000 litres of free water per month to every household.

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HS Lucky, president of the Chandigarh Congress, said the continued delay in implementing a proposal already passed by the MC House was completely anti-people and reflected the failure of both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party.

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A meeting of senior party leaders was held on Sunday under the chairmanship of Lucky. Vidit Chaudhary, AICC Secretary, attended the meeting as a special invitee. The meeting focused on formulating a comprehensive strategy for the MC House session. It was unanimously decided that Congress councillors would forcefully raise the issue of 20,000 litres of free water inside the House, while outside, Congress workers would gherao the MC and hold a massive demonstration in support of the people's demand.

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Lucky said that 20,000 litres of free water was not a favour but the rightful entitlement of the people of Chandigarh. He pointed out that the proposal had already been passed by the MC House and that MP Manish Tewari had consistently raised the issue. "Therefore, delaying its implementation amounts to a betrayal of the public mandate," added Lucky, asserting that the Congress would continue its struggle until every resident of Chandigarh received the rightful benefit.

Lucky announced that the Congress would soon launch two major public campaigns across every ward and colony of Chandigarh. "The first campaign will focus on paper leaks and the failures of the education system, which have jeopardised the future of millions of young people across the country. The second campaign will address the alleged financial irregularities in the donations collected for the construction of the Ram Temple," he said.