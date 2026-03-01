Consider contractual teachers’ claim for regularisation, UT told

The Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed the Administration and others to consider within three months the claims of contractual teachers working in schools for more than two decades for regularisation in light of judgments of the Supreme Court in certain cases. The pronouncement has been made by the tribunal while disposing of applications filed by contractual teachers of schools. The detailed order is awaited.

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Many contractual teachers in the applications filed through advocate Ranjivan Singh prayed before the tribunal to issue directions to the Union of India and UT Administration to regularise their services as they had been working on contract basis without any break in the department for many years in view of some judgments dated August 17, 2010, by absorbing the applicants in the department by way of framing mprehensive/secure policy regarding their regularisation.

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The counsel said that the appointments were made against the sanctioned posts. Recruitment rules were followed in making these appointments for various posts, including lecturers/masters/mistresses/JBT/nursery teachers.

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They said that the Finance Secretary of the respondent, Administration, issued an office order dated November 27, 1997, allowing the heads of the school to engage lecturers/masters/mistresses/JBT/nursery teachers on contract/ad hoc basis out of the budget allocation of plan and non-plan heads of the school at fixed remuneration.

Vide this letter the Finance Secretary, Chandigarh Administration, listed various conditions on the basis of which these contract appointments were to be made. Some of them are that the appointment be subject to fulfilment of academic qualifications and other conditions laid down in the recruitment rules and that the contractual appointments would be made against sanctioned posts only.

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The letter further stated that perusal of the conditions showed that all appointments were to be made after sending the requisition through the Regional Employment Exchange of only those candidates who fulfilled the academic qualification as laid down in the recruitment rules-1991.

The appointments were made against the sanctioned post, by following the recruitment rules. The applicants appointed were duly interviewed along with other candidates by the school heads as per the criteria laid down by the department.