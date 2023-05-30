Constable injured in accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A UT police constable, Naveen Kumar, who was riding a two-wheeler, was hit by a speeding car near the Sector 7 market. The victim has been admitted to the PGI. “We have collected the blood samples of the car driver to ascertain whether he was in an inebriated condition at the time of accident,” said a police official. TNS

Team to probe peacock deaths

Mohali: The Forest Department will constitute a team to probe the frequent deaths of peacocks and peahens here for the past sometime. Residents of many sectors reported the death of the national bird in their respective areas. Officials said the team would survey the vulnerable areas and study the reasons behind the frequent deaths of peacocks. A meeting in this regard is likely to be held soon. TNS

AILSA exhibition match at PCA

Mohali: As a part of the silver jubilee celebrations of the All India Lawyers Sports Association (AILSA), a curtain raiser cricket match was played between Judges at IS Bindra Stadium, PCA Mohali. A conference on ‘Pre-Litigation Mediation’ was held before the match, which was attended by Justice Suryakant Sharma, the chief guest on the occasion, Justice GS Sandhawalia, Justice Sureshwar Thakur, Justice Dr Pushpinder Singh Bhati and Justice Sandeep Sharma, who were the speakers at the event. The Rest of India team was led by Justice Pritinker Diwaker, Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, while the Punjab & Haryana High Court-XI was led by Justice GS Sandhawalia. TNS

NWCA win by two wickets

Panchkula: Narinder Walia Cricket Academy (NWCA) defeated Cricket with Nagesh Academy (CWNA) by two wickets in the 1st Baba Balak Nath U-12 Cricket Trophy. Batting first, CWNA lads scored 147/3 in 30 overs. Rishaan Narang (55) remained the score chart leader, while Sambhav Sharma (36) was the other notable contributor to the team’s total. Harseerat, Gurshaan Singh and Rayyan Dhaliwal claimed a wicket each for the bowling side. In reply, the NWCA scored 148/8 in 25.2 overs with the help of Abhayjot Singh (56), Pulkit Rana (40) and Rishab Tiwari (15). Vihaan Kotha was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed four wickets while conceding 38 runs. Manraj Singh, Riyansh Mittal and Sambhav claimed a wicket each for the bowling side. In the second match, Champs Cricket Academy defeated SWS Cricket Academy by 36 runs. TNS

Harjinder is CABA treasurer

Chandigarh: The House of Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association ( CABA) unanimously elected Harjinder Pal Singh, former secretary of the association, as honorary treasurer of the body. He replaced Balkar Singh, who breathed his last recently. The decision was taken on Sunday during a meeting of the executive committee, which was presided over by Satish Chandra, president, CABA.

1 held for theft

Mohali: The police have arrested Sunny Enclave resident Gurmeet Singh for thefts in under-construction houses in the area. The suspect used to work as an electrician and had started stealing. He was produced in a court, which sent him to three-day police custody. — TNS