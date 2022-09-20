Construction of road begins

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 19

Construction of the 2-km road in front of the Haryana Roadways bus depot in Industrial Area, Phase 2, was launched by Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

Gupta said the road would be constructed at a cost of Rs 70 lakh and completed within 15 days. He directed the officials of the Municipal Corporation to ensure the use of quality material in the construction of the road.

