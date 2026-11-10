Construction workers celebrate Vishwakarma Day, perform puja in Chandigarh

Construction workers from different parts of Chandigarh celebrated Lord Vishwakarma Puja and Majdoor Day at Labour Chowk, Sector 44-45, on Sunday. The function was organised by the Construction Workers Labour Union, with former BJP MP Satya Pal Jain attending as the chief guest.

Jain performed puja on the occasion and paid tribute to the contribution of workers in the development and construction of society. He said Lord Vishwakarma symbolised development and construction, while lakhs of workers had played a significant role in nation-building.

Addressing the gathering, Jain said political leaders should learn humility from labourers and shun arrogance and dynastic politics. He said every common person in a democratic society had the right to aspire for high public office, rather than such positions being treated as the privilege of those born into political families.

He added that arrogance and dynastic rule were anti-poor and had no place in a civilised democratic society. True followers of Lord Vishwakarma, he said, should embrace humility and respect the contribution of workers.

Advertisement

Former Chandigarh Mayor Davesh Moudgil also attended the function.