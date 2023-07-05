Construction workers told about their rights

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 4

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Mohali, organised an awareness programme for construction workers at their workplace in Sector 62.

DLSA secretary Baljinder Singh Maan talked about the legislations enacted for the welfare of the workmen and for protection of their rights. He also apprised them about the availability of free legal services under Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, as well as about Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism and Victim Compensation Schemes.

He added that under the Punjab Victim Compensation Scheme, 2017, compensation can be granted to the victims where the offender is untraced/untraceable or unidentified, but the victim is identified and where no trial takes place and the victim has to incur expenses.

Besides this, compensation can be granted to victim or his dependents where recommendation is made by the court under Sub-Section (2) and (3) of Section 357A of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The woman victims of sexual assault and other crimes may apply for compensation under National Legal Services Authority’s Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/other Crimes-2018.