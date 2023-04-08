Consul General holds prelim probe, seeks info

Chandigarh, April 7
In a boost to efforts towards safeguarding UT’s heritage, the Consulate General of India in Chicago, US, has conducted a preliminary enquiry into the auction of nine heritage items from the city.
As many as nine heritage items from the UT, which were taken abroad in an illegal manner, were auctioned for Rs 1.64 crore in the US on March 30.
Ajay Jagga, a member of the Heritage Items Protection Cell of the Chandigarh Administration, said the auction was held in Chicago and the costliest item, a set of six stools of Panjab University, was sold for Rs 18.70 lakh.
The artefacts included a pair of committee chairs, benches, desk and chair, a set of eight chairs, nightstands, dismountable table and stool, a set of six box stools, a set of three stools, and a desk and a chair.
In a petition to the Secretary General, Rajya Sabha, Jagga submitted it was an additional submission in his “petition for protection of national heritage (Chandigarh Heritage Articles) from being auctioned all over the world”, seeking intervention from the Rajya Sabha for making rules and regulations for the protection of heritage (specifically which is less than 75 years of age) or proposing any other appropriate action for the protection of heritage, as the mandate of the Constitution of India is already there under Article 49 in this regard.
An auction house in the US auctioned a pair of chairs from Chandigarh for Rs 9.86 lakh, he said. The Indian Embassy in Chicago was informed.
“The Indian Embassy in Chicago has conducted a preliminary enquiry in which they have found the facts given in my representation to be true and responded. Further, they have asked for some details. Whatever info I have regarding prohibition on the movement of Chandigarh heritage articles, I will provide the same to the officials,” he said.
