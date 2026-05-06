Consumer Commission orders travel agency to refund Rs 1.85 lakh for not disclosing flight layover details

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a travel agent to refund Rs 1,85,415 along with interest at 6 per cent per annum to a city resident for failing to provide complete details of a flight stopover.

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The Commission has also directed the agency to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for harassment caused to the complainant, along with litigation expenses.

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Saroj Kumar, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, filed a complaint before the Commission stating that his son intended to travel to Canada for higher education. On August 21, 2022, he approached DiyaEvelyn Customize Services Pvt. Ltd., Sector 34-A, Chandigarh, for booking flight tickets and informed them that his son needed to reach Canada by September 3, 2022.

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On August 22, 2022, the agency booked flight tickets for September 3, 2022, through Easy Trip Planners Ltd., Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, from New Delhi to Canada. The complainant transferred Rs 1,35,675 and Rs 50,000, and also paid Rs 8,000 in cash.

Later, when he shared the tickets with a relative, he found that the flight had a one-and-a-half-hour layover at Chicago Airport (USA), which had not been disclosed earlier. He was also not informed that a transit visa from the US Embassy would be required for the stopover, a process that takes at least 30 days.

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He stated that the agency initially assured assistance in obtaining the transit visa through Easy Trip Planners Ltd., but later expressed its inability, leaving him stranded. Due to the urgency of his son’s travel, he had to book another non-stop flight from a different agent by spending Rs 2,15,000, thereby suffering a loss of Rs 1,88,675.

Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, he sought refund of the amount paid for the first booking along with compensation and litigation costs.

Despite due service, the agency failed to appear before the Commission. Easy Trip Planners Ltd. submitted that it is merely a facilitator between airlines and customers and has no control over information provided by travel agents or airlines.

After hearing the arguments, the Commission held the travel agency guilty of deficiency in service and directed it to refund Rs 1,85,415 to the complainant along with 6% annual interest till realization. It also ordered payment of Rs 10,000 as compensation for harassment and litigation expenses.