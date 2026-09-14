Consumer grievance forum to hear power complaints in Panchkula on September 15

The Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) Circle, Panchkula, will hear complaints from consumers of Panchkula district on September 15 (Tuesday) from 11.30 am at the office of the Superintending Engineer, SCO No. 96, First Floor, Sector 5, Panchkula.

A forum member said the sitting, chaired by the Forum Chairman and members, would take up all types of consumer grievances, mainly relating to billing, voltage and metering, disconnection and reconnection of connections, disruptions in power supply, and lapses in efficiency, safety, reliability, as well as non-compliance with orders of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission.

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What will not be heard

The forum will not take up cases involving penalties and fines for power theft and unauthorised use of electricity under Sections 126 and 135 to 139 of the Electricity Act, or matters related to inquiries and accidents under Section 161.

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The forum member appealed to all consumers to make use of the opportunity to get their grievances redressed.

Schedule at a glance

Date and time: September 15, 11.30 am

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Venue: Office of Superintending Engineer, SCO 96, Sector 5, Panchkula

Scope: only complaints from Panchkula district consumers

Excluded: theft/unauthorised use cases (Sections 126, 135-139), accident inquiries (Section 161)