Chandigarh: Consumer panel orders bank to refund Rs 4.62L

Chandigarh, June 26
The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed senior branch manager of Bank of Baroda, Raipur Khurd branch, to refund Rs 4.62 lakh to a city resident after the bank failed to transfer the ownership of a car which the consumer had bought in an auction.
The bank has also been directed to pay Rs 25,000 to the complainant for causing mental agony and physical harassment.
Ashok Dogra, a resident of Attawa, Chandigarh, in the complaint filed before the commission said he bought a car in the e-auction of the bank after paying Rs 4.62 lakh.
When he visited the office of the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh, for transfer of vehicle’s ownership in his name, the RLA denied his request. He added that more than three years had passed, but the vehicle was not transferred in his name.
