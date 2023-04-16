Contempt Bench not to look into merits of case: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 15

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the Bench hearing contempt pleas is to see whether there is wilful disobedience of any direction issued by the court of law. It is not to look into the merits of the case.

What court observed Justice Sangwan asserted it was clearly mentioned in the order dated May 29, 2019, passed by the writ court that the official respondents would pass a speaking order without commenting on the merits of the petitioner’s claim.

The assertion came as Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan of the High Court dismissed a contempt petition filed by a house building society alleging violation of the order dated May 29, 2019, on its prayer for “grant of occupation/completion certificate, regular sewerage and water connections etc”.

Among other things, the authority concerned, during the course of hearing, stated: “The petitioner filed the writ petition by not highlighting all the facts that its claim already stands rejected on November 26, 2019, as the petitioner-society never responded to the objections raised by the Department of Town Planning Wing as well as Architectural Wing of the UT, Chandigarh”.

Justice Sangwan asserted it was clearly mentioned in the order dated May 29, 2019, passed by the writ court that the official respondents would pass a speaking order without commenting on the merits of the petitioner’s claim.

Neither the order dated May 29, 2019, recorded the arguments raised on the petitioner’s behalf as now being raised before this court, nor was it noticed that the office of UT Chief Architect and SDO (Building) had already issued a notice to the petitioner to remove the objections regarding the construction raised at the spot.

The writ court passed the order like a post office as the representation attached by the petitioner was sent to the UT, Chandigarh, for disposal of the same, but without recording any legal arguments or points raised by the petitioner, on the basis of which the respondents were to decide the same by passing a speaking order.

“A perusal of the order clearly reflects that the arguments, which are now being raised, were never raised before the writ court. Even no copy of the writ petition is placed on record to find if the annexures referred to in the representation filed after the passing of the order dated May 29, 2019, were, in fact, part of the writ petition… No wilful disobedience is made out. Dismissed. However, liberty is granted to the petitioner to avail the alternative remedy, in accordance with law, if so advised,” Justice Sangwan asserted.