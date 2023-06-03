Contract nurses to continue till regular candidates join work: HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

Acting on a petition filed by Government Medical College and Hospital 32, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed that Staff Nurses on contract would continue in service till regularly selected candidates submitted their joining.

The matter pertains to employment of staff nurses directed to be retained on a contract basis by the Central Administrative Tribunal, Chandigarh, vide order dated February 6. As the matter came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Jaishree Thakur and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur, UT senior standing counsel Anil Mehta and junior panel counsel Aashna Gill submitted that the process of joining by regularly selected candidates was underway and 118 had already joined.

“In such a situation, since regularly selected candidates have been offered appointment letters, till such time as those regularly selected candidates submit their joining, those on contract will continue in service,” the Bench asserted.

The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the GMCH-32 had issued public notice advertising 182 posts of staff nurse (nursing officer) on a regular basis in November 2021, while terminating the contract of contract staff nurses.

They applied for regular appointments under the advertisement. But 36 of the staff nurses, who remained unsuccessful in the written examination, moved the Central Administrative Tribunal, against termination of their contractual employment.