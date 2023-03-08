 Contract staff of Chandigarh Sports Department await salaries : The Tribune India

Contract staff of Chandigarh Sports Department await salaries

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 7

Many contract employees with the UT Sports Department have not received salaries since January this year.

Sources claimed the department was facing a shortage of funds and had asked the Finance Department for more funds, which had caused the delay. The department releases the salary amount to a designated contractor (service provider), who further disburses salaries among the employees. While many attendants, drivers and supervisors on contract are yet to receive their salaries for January and February, the salaries of gardeners, security guards and sanitation workers were released a few days ago. “There was some shortage of funds, but all salaries have been released. The salary for January has already been issued, while the salary for February is under process,” said an official dealing with the matter.

Will serve notice on contractor

The matter is under consideration. However, a show-cause notice will be issued to the contractor for not releasing the salaries by 7th as per the conditions of the contract. Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director, Sports

Many contract employees refuting the claims made by the official. “We are yet to receive the salaries for January and February. We are regularly meeting the officials, including the Joint Director, Sports, and are asked to wait only. We are already receiving a little amount in salary and still the delay,” said an employee.

An order dated May 25, 2022, issued by the Superintendent Personnel for the Secretary, Personnel, Chandigarh Administration, states the wages of the persons engaged on a contract basis through outsource to be disbursed by 7th of every month by the contractor/service provider.

The Sports Department Contract Workers Union has written to the Adviser to the Administrator Dharam Pal and other officials, demanding the release of salaries and fulfilment of other demands. The union has threatened that it would burn effigies of the authorities at the Sector 42 Sports Compels on March 15 to lodge their protest. The union has demanded that the promises made during a meeting held on December 14 last year be fulfilled.

