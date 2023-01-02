Contractor booked for building collapse in Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 1

The police today booked the contractor of the under-construction building that collapsed at Chajju Majra, Kharar, on Saturday evening.

The police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against contractor Dinesh Kumar at the Kharar City police station.

The Kharar administration and the Municipal Council have further recommended an FIR against the showroom owner as permission was sought only for the basement and ground floor.

Kharar SDM Ravinder Singh said: “It has been found the showroom owner had permission for the basement and ground floor, but no clearance was taken for the first and second floors. We have recommended an FIR against the owner.”

A construction worker was killed and another injured in the incident. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 40, a native of UP, while Nitish Kumar, 25, of Madhepura, Bihar, sustained injuries and has been admitted to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital in Mohali. The injured victim sustained fractures in the hand and leg.

Mohali SSP Dr Sandeep Garg said: “The contractor has been booked and the role of the under-construction showroom owner is being verified.”

A construction worker said they saw one of the lintels developing cracks and buckling under own weight after which the building collapsed. On Saturday, SP (Rural) Navpreet Singh Virk had said: “The showroom owner has been identified as Leena Kalra. It seems the roofs were being laid quickly without giving adequate rest time. The quality of construction material too needs to be probed.”

As many as 11 persons were working in the three-storey commercial building when it collapsed around 5.30 pm. Eyewitnesses said both roofs and basement collapsed and the pillars crumbled under the debris.

While seven labourers ran to safety, two were trapped on the ground floor and two others under the iron mesh in the basement.

Locals led the rescue operation as four JCB machines and cutters were deployed to rescue the injured. An NDRF team arrived at the scene around 8.30 pm and used a victim locating camera (VLC) to look for those trapped. The team scanned the entire area late in the night to negate the possibility of anyone still stuck under the debris.

