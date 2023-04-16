Contractor hangs self in Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 15

A 50-year-old contractor allegedly hanged himself to death in a building under construction at Milton Homes, Sector 123, Kharar, last morning.

The kin of the deceased, Ramzan Ali, blamed the developer for his death, alleging that he withheld a payment of Rs 20 lakh to the victim and threatened the latter with life if he asked for his money. The police said the kin had not filed a police complaint. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC at the Sadar Kharar police station.