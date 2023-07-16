Contractor moves court for auction of MC official's car

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, July 15

A parking contractor has filed an application before a local court for the initiation of the auction process of a car belonging to the Additional Commissioner of Chandigarh MC over the non-payment of interest on security deposit.

The parking contractor, Subhash Chander, in an application filed through advocate SPS Bhullar, stated that the MC had not paid the amount due towards him despite the court’s order.

The contractor stated that he was allotted a Rs 20-lakh contract for parking at Sukhna Lake in 2005. He had paid Rs 5 lakh to the civic body as 20 per cent of the security amount. Later, the MC cancelled the contract following some complaints. The then MC chief, on September 9, 2005, declined the release of the security amount. The order was challenged in the court.

The award was set aside by the court and the matter was remitted back to the respondents in 2011. It was determined that the final decision would be taken within three months from the date of the judgment, failing which the petitioner shall be entitled to refund of the security amount of Rs 5 lakh, besides interest at the rate of 9% per annum from the date of forfeiture of the security amount till it was refunded.

Bhullar argued that the MC had approached the High Court. However, the court, in an order dated July 8, 2016, had directed the MC to refund the security amount along with the interest. A cost of Rs 30,000 was imposed on the civic body.

A total amount of Rs 8,33,750 was recoverable from the MC till January 12, 2013, which included interest. But the MC paid only Rs 5 lakh to the contractor in January 2013, and later forked out a sum of Rs 3,39,781 in 2018. Still, the remaining amount of interest was due from the MC.

Bhullar said the property of the civic body, namely a Honda City car, had already been attached as per the bailiff’s report dated March 13, 2020, on the warrants issued for March 21, 2020. The vehicle was taken on superdari by Junior Assistant Jagdish Singh. He sought initiation of auction proceedings of the vehicle as the dues were yet to be paid.

The court has adjourned the hearing to July 17.